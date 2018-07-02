2018 World Cup: Points that led to Spain defeat

This FIFA World Cup adds another chapter to its incredible story line as the host nation Russia defied the odds to upset Spain in the round-of-16.

Many were settled that the Russians have overachieved when they finished as runners-up in Group A behind Uruguay and it was widely believed they were on borrowed time in the knockout stages as they faced the mighty Spaniards.

Things didn’t start well as an early own-goal put them down against a team that loved to keep possession.

However, they kept their composure and eventually levelled things with a penalty after Gerard Pique’s hand-ball inside their penalty box.

Both teams jostled throughout the contest and in extra-time, with neither finding the back of the net.

With the first penalty shootout of the tournament, the Russians were able to constantly beat David De Gea, while Igor Akinfeev came out as a hero for Russia as they now march on to the semi-finals.

Here are some things that Spain failed to achieve which ultimately sent them home.

STICKING TO ONE GAME PLAN

It has been a staple in Spanish football and has worked for the most part, but their tiki-taka style of play eventually sealed their doom as they failed to convert possession into goals.

The Spaniards completed over 1000 passes but there were only a few that flew inside the box for an attempt from Diego Costa, Rodrigo or Iago Aspas.

Spain appeared content to simply move the ball from one side of the pitch to another, looking and waiting for Russia to commit a mistake in the defence for them to take advantage of.

However, the Russians were simply on point and they kept their formation intact throughout the game and the Spaniards could not do anything.

They certainly have the talent to adjust and play a more attacking game, but they just stuck to keeping the ball and waiting until time ultimately ran out.

LACKING THE BITE UP FRONT

With the passing mostly involving the midfielders and defenders, Spain were essentially playing with 10 men on the pitch as Diego Costa was essentially a non-factor throughout the contest.

The towering striker should have been given the ball from the flanks as his aerial prowess and strength should have resulted in goals for Spain.

However, the constant passing meant that the Spaniards were non-committal in attacking from the flanks and Costa was nullified by his own team.

When Aspas came in as a substitute, he also made little difference as he could not operate without the ball and he could not find a way to be fed the ball despite making key runs towards the defence of Russia.

Spain certainly miss the likes of David Villa and Fernando Torres who commanded the ball and were able to create shots on their own.

UNTIMELY SUBSTITUTIONS

While Spain have always had the luxury of mixing and matching their players and still create a decent starting XI, they may have missed the mark against Russia.

Isco was the only player who constantly tried to attack the Russian defence, while having two holding midfielders only meant that the Spaniards were more worried about a counter-attack rather than scoring themselves.

Andres Iniesta, in what could have been his final World Cup appearance, was a ball of energy when injected in the game and his creativity and presence could have been felt even more if he started or was substituted in to start the second half.

Furthermore, coach Fernando Hierro decided to bring in striker Rodrigo in the 104th minute and his performance was inspired as it gave Spain a new facet in the attacking third of the pitch.

Fans are now left to wonder if Rodrigo should have been brought earlier as he would have certainly helped the team by being another target of one of their key passes.