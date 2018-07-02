Internet trolls should leave Iran star Sardar Azmoun alone

John Duerden reckons the Iranian international star has been harshly treated by keyboard warriors.

Sardar Azmoun is just 23 years-old but has packed plenty into his career so far. There have been World Cups, Asian Cups, moves to Europe and appearances in the UEFA Champions League. During that time he has taken on some of the biggest and best opponents that the world has to offer. The Iranian international is regarded as one of the best strikers in Europe and has potential to improve.

Yet, he failed to score at the 2018 World Cup after being identified as one to watch in plenty of previews before the action in Russia kicked off. Having said that, only one Iranian player did manage to find the goal and that was from the penalty spot. Being in a tough group with Spain, Portugal and Morocco meant that goals were always going to be hard to come by. No doubt the player is disappointed by not scoring in Russia and has to work to be able to last a full 90 minutes in decent condition but such things happen.

Due to abuse given to him on social media which has affected his mother’s health, Azmoun has announced that he has retired from the national team. It is a sad follow-up to what was a month when Iran came very close to getting to the second round, which, given the group, would have been one of the most impressive achievements in Asian football history.

Now, it is probable that at some point he will be back. This may well have been a decision taken in the heat of the moment and the player certainly plays with passion and is obviously upset when Iran lose. On the pitch at least, he is more emotional than the average player and there is nothing wrong with that.

Yet he has been criticised for his reaction to the criticism — though abuse is probably a more accurate term. People say he should grow a thicker skin and learn to deal with it. In short, he should be mentally stronger.

This is wrong. After all, he took himself off to Russia as a 17 year-old who had yet to play a professional game in Iran and that is not something that a mentally weak — whatever that means — person would do. To go overseas and challenge yourself in a tough environment are signs that this is someone who does not shy away from pressure.

He has been a success in Russia and dealt with being labelled, quite unnecessarily, as the Iranian Messi. He has helped his team qualify for the Champions League and has scored goals in the tournament. He has been linked with bigger clubs in better leagues. At the age of 23, he has already amassed the kind of international experience that few Asians can match.

Most footballers are pretty normal people and while they have a special job, that involves playing in front of thousands of fans who often want you to fail, they accept that as part of the job. If Azmoun couldn’t handle playing in a hostile atmosphere for club or country then that would be a problem. This is the footballer’s place of work and if you can’t perform when the taunts and chants are in full effect and then you should be in a different line of work. Opposite fans will do all they can to get at you.

🇮🇷 Sardar Azmoun has retired from international football. The 23-year old cited insults from fans and his mother falling severly ill as a result of them, as the reasons behind his international retirement. #WorldCup #IRN pic.twitter.com/2oV5DvHpJm — Mouhamad | محمد | Мухаммед (@ThatArabKeeper) June 28, 2018

Criticism can be accepted from home fans if you are not putting the necessary effort in. If you are not giving your all then you deserve the barbs that come your way.

What has happened on social media is different though. If the trolls are upsetting his mother then it is better to blame those who are spewing forth the bile than to assume that a young man who has done nothing wrong should just accept it. It has been said he should shut down his accounts but why should he be deprived when it is others who are doing the abusing?

Only the Azmoun family knows what kind of effect this is having. If all this really is making family members sick then it is understandable that his initial reaction is to stop doing the thing that sparks the abuse. People compare his criticism to the kind that Ali Daei received but most of that came late in his career and Daei had plenty of supporters and influence of his own, not to mention a lot more experience. Regardless, people -including players –are all different.

Sardar Azmoun may well change his mind and return to represent Iran, something that he has done well during his career, but he does not deserve abuse for doing his best. And he does not deserve this criticism for the way he has reacted to the abuse.

Iranian fans impressed the world with their passion in Russia. They need to give the player the support he needs as he deals with internet trolls.