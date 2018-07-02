Iniesta retires after Spain loss

Andres Iniesta announced his retirement from international football on Sunday following Spain’s shock World Cup exit against Russia.

The 34-year-old, who scored the winner when Spain won the tournament in 2010, came on as a substitute as they lost 4-3 on penalties to the hosts in the round of 16.

Iniesta, who was making his 131st appearance for Spain, scored in the shootout with his last kick.

“It is a reality that is my last match with the national team,” he said.

“Sometimes the endings are not as one dreams,” added the former Barca player. “It is the saddest day of my career.”

Iniesta joined J. League side Vissel Kobe in May after ending his 22 year spell at Barcelona.

During his time with the Spanish giants he made 674 appearances in all competitions, winning a staggering 32 trophies.

He made his Spain debut in 2006 and won the European Championship in 2008 and 2012 as well as the World Cup triumph.