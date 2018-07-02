Biglia calls time on Argentina career

Lucas Biglia has followed compatriot Javier Mascherano in retiring from international football following Argentina’s exit from the 2018 World Cup on Saturday.

Jorge Sampaoli’s side were unconvincing in qualifying for the round of 16, where they bowed out to France after a 4-3 defeat having led 2-1 at a stage.

Biglia was an unused substitute for his country’s last three games at the tournament after starting in the 1-1 draw with Iceland first up, which was his 58th and final cap.

The Milan midfielder, who made his international debut against Portugal in 2011, has stepped aside to give the new generation a chance to impress for La Albiceleste.

“We had our best performance up until going 2-1 up. This is football,” the 32-year-old told Fox Sports.

“We leave with great sadness, because it is the end of the road for some of us. I hope that those who follow can work with less pressure and take Argentina to where it deserves to be.

“It’s time for me to step aside, to be honest with myself, to say there is a new generation rich with talent and it is time for them to take over.”