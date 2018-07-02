Spain dumped out on penalties by Russia

Igor Akinfeev wrote his name into Russian folklore with two saves in the shootout to knock Spain out of the World Cup in the round of 16 at the Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday.

Spain 1 Russia 1

Ignashevich OG (11′) diverts in free-kick

Pique handles header in the box

Dzyuba (41′) equalises from the spot

Akinfeev saves two penalties

Russia win 4-3 in the shootout

Match Summary

Fernando Hierro’s side had 80 percent of the possession in 120 minutes of football, but found the Russian defence hard to break down. Sergey Ignashevich’s own-goal gave them an 11th-minute lead, although Artem Dzyuba restored parity from the spot four minutes before half-time.

Akinfeev was called into action on a few occasions in the second half, but really made the difference in the shootout, denying both Koke and Iago Aspas from 12 yards out to take the host nation into the quarter-finals.

Full Report

Spain were able to control the tempo of the first half after taking an early lead, although they had little else to show for all their possession.

There was an element of fortune to the opener as Sergio Ramos and Ignashevich battled for the ball at the back post from an 11th-minute free-kick on the right. Ignashevich got the final touch to divert it past Igor Akinfeev into the back of the net.

Russia looked for a quick response and Roman Zobnin tried his luck from 20 yards out after receiving a square pass from Daler Kuzyaev on the right, but his shot flew high and wide of the right post.

The 2010 world champions bossed the ball for extended periods, but a promising spell from Stanislav Cherchesov’s side saw Aleksandr Golovin curl an effort wide of the far post from 17 yards out on the left in the 36th minute.

VAR wasn’t even needed to award the Russians a penalty four minutes later. Dzyuba’s header struck Gerard Pique’s outstretched arm from a corner and after the referee pointed to the spot, the striker sent David de Gea the wrong way to equalise.

The Iberians finally managed their first attempt on target in added time as Nacho played in Diego Costa on the right, but Akinfeev was quickly out to deny the striker at his near post, before easily claiming his tame header from the resulting corner.

La Furia Roja made a bright start to the second half, with Jordi Alba forcing a sharp save out of Akinfeev from inside the box in the 47th minute, while Costa failed to keep his header down from a free-kick four minutes later.

However, Sbornaya held their shape well and remained resolute at the back to keep the opposition quiet in the final third. Isco found a pocket of space inside the area on the left in the 58th minute, but was quickly crowded out, with Ignashevich making an important block.

Akinfeev was up to the task in the closing stages as he dived to his right to prevent Andres Iniesta from picking out the bottom corner of the net from 19 yards out and then pushed away the rebound from Aspas on 85 minutes.

Spain’s last chance to avoid extra-time saw Ramos direct a header well over the crossbar from a 90th-minute corner, while Fedor Smolov missed the target with a curling effort that sailed past the far post from 17 yards out on the left in stoppage time.

The pattern was unchanged in the opening 15 minutes, as the Golden Eagles held firm at the back. Koke tried his luck from distance in the 97th minute, but didn’t trouble Akinfeev, who was well placed to save Marco Asensio’s strike from 19 yards out three minutes later, before making another routine stop from Pique’s 105th-minute header.

Rodrigo went close in the 109th minute as the substitute skinned his marker with a sharp turn to race away down the right flank and advance into the box before forcing Akinfeev to parry away his angled shot from six yards out.

The heavens opened up with five minutes left on the clock to add to the drama, which would be decided on penalties.