Uruguay sweating over Cavani for France clash

Uruguay boss Oscar Tabarez admits he’s sweating on the fitness of Edinson Cavani after his match-winning display against Portugal.

Cavani scored both goals in Uruguay’s 2-1 win on Saturday to set up a World Cup quarter final clash against France.

However, the Paris St Germain frontman limped off during the second half with a leg injury, which has raised major doubts over whether he will be fit enough to face the French.

“In five days we have a match and we don’t have a lot of time for recovery here,” said Tabarez.

“We will have an analysis and a diagnosis in time, but right now we are only worried of course.

“We don’t know for sure how grave this injury really is.”

Tabarez praised the determination of his side after they withstood waves of pressure from Portugal, following Cavani’s 55th minute strike, which regained the lead for Uruguay.

“The distinctive feature was the dedication that all the players showed and displayed on the pitch,” Tabarez added.

“It was difficult because the opposition had more ball possession and were very often in our half of the pitch.

“But we have a very strong team in terms of the mindset and we will always bank on the collective against any rival.”