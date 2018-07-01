Mascherano retires from Argentina duty

Javier Mascherano has confirmed his retirement from international duty after Argentina’s exit from the World Cup.

Mascherano played every minute of Argentina’s four games in Russia, including Saturday’s thrilling defeat to France in the last 16 of the competition.

Afterwards, the 34-year-old told reporters that the loss would be his last appearance for his country after earning 145 international caps.

“Personally, for me now it’s over,” said Mascherano.

“Hopefully in the future these kids can achieve something. Now I’m just one more fan of the national team.”

The midfielder will now solely concentrate on his club career in the Chinese Super League with Hebei China Fortune after ending his eight year stay at Barcelona in January.