France eliminate Argentina in seven-goal thriller

France eliminated Argentina from the 2018 World Cup in a seven-goal epic at the Kazan Arena on Saturday, with teenage phenom Kylian Mbappe scoring a brace.

France 4-3 Argentina.

Griezmann (13′) puts France ahead from penalty spot

Di Maria (41′) equalizes with a stunner

Mercado (48′) gives Argentina the lead

Pavard (57′) equalises with beautiful strike

Mbappe (64′ and 68′) makes it 4-2 for France

Aguerro (90+3′) heads in a late goal

Match summary

Lionel Messi’s hopes of lifting the World Cup in Russia came to an end as he was outshined by Kylian Mbappe, who helped France advance to the quarter-finals with a 4-3 victory.

Full report

France started the better of the two countries with Kylian Mbappe giving Argentina’s defence a tough time in the early exchanges of the match.

Antoine Griezmann hit the crossbar in one of the early free-kicks committed by Javier Mascherano on Mbappe.

France won the penalty shortly afterwards from a reckless challenge by Marcos Rojo on the impressive Mbappe, who took a run from his half.

Griezmann stepped up to the task to give Les Bleus an early lead in the 13th minute.

Didier Deschamps’s charges could have easily won another penalty in the 18th minute as Mbappe once again got the better of Argentina’s defence, but this time went to ground outside the box to avoid another penalty.

With the game heading towards the half-time break, Angel Di Maria the produced best moment of the first half finding the back of the net from outside the penalty box to bring the South Americans back into the game.

The match headed to the half-time break in a 1-1 stalemate.

Argentina came back from the break the stronger of the two teams and were rewarded with a goal on the 48th minute as a ball from Lionel Messi took a huge deflection on Gabriel Mercado, to put the South Americans ahead for the first time in the match.

France found their way back in the 57th minute with Benjamin Pavard scoring a cracker that is likely to contest for the goal of the tournament.

The lead did not last long as the impressive Mpabbe registered his name among the goals to give France the 3-2 lead in the 64th minute.

La Albiceleste immediately made a change introducing Sergio Aguero as they looked to get back into the game, but it would be France increasing the lead with Mbappe scoring his second of the day after he was set up by Olivier Giroud in a well-worked team goal.

Aguero scored a late goal, but it was too late for Argentina as they suffered elimination from the World Cup in the round of 16.