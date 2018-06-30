Suarez: Ronaldo rivalry is different in La Liga

Uruguay striker Luis Suarez believes there is a difference between his rivalry with Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo when it comes to international and club football.

With La Celeste set to face Seleccao das Quinas on Saturday night in a much-anticipated Round of 16 clash at the Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi, Suarez takes the view that club rivalries play no part on such a big occasion.

Currently, Ronaldo is second in the race for the Golden Boot with four goals and is tied with Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku, behind leader Harry Kane on five strikes in the competition.

Meanwhile, Suarez is on two goals means he has some work to do to make up ground on the Real Madrid forward. Nonetheless, the 31-year-old Barcelona striker says he is committed to his side’s cause and isn’t worried about external factors.

Speaking to reporters, he said: “When it comes to the rivalry with Ronaldo at club level that’s a different thing altogether.”

“This is a World Cup and of course we’re all defending and we’re all working for our national teams, and that’s the essential aspect. And everybody will try and give their utmost tomorrow as to prevail.”

In his four seasons in Spain, the player has hit 152 goals in 198 appearances in all competitions for Barca. During that same period, the Portuguese plundered 198 goals in 192 games for Los Blancos.