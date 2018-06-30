Lukaku fit to face Japan

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez says star striker Romelu Lukaku is fit for his country’s Monday clash with Japan in the round of 16 at the World Cup.

Lukaku, who has netted four goals in two games at the tournament in Russia, suffered an injury scare in the big win over Tunisia.

However, Martinez has assured Belgium supporters that the forward has recovered from the ankle injury and is ready for the match with Japan.

The Belgium manager has also said, experienced defenders, Vincent Kompany and Thomas Vermaelen are also fully fit and available for selection.

The duo missed their country’s two opening matches at the global showpiece.

Martinez told journalists: “Romelu Lukaku is fine, he’s fully fit. He completed the training session on Friday so he’s got no problems. He should be available,” said Martinez.

“Thomas Vermaelen had a nasty knock in his eye, looked like a boxer this morning so I think he forgot about all his previous problems. Apart from his eye – his vision is not perfect at the moment because of the inflammation – he’ll be fine and will be perfect to train tomorrow.

“Vincent reacted very well to his 20 minutes – that was always the plan. He is now fully fit and available for selection.”