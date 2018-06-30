Russia 2018 painted with the colours of the world

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan was recently in Russia for the 2018 FIFA World Cup and captured all the colours from the world’s biggest sporting festival. This article was created in partnership with Vivo, the official smartphone of the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cups. All photos and videos in this article were shot on the Vivo V9.

So, after two weeks of enthralling action, the group stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup has concluded and the knockout round is upon us.

For Uruguay, Russia, Spain, Portugal, France, Denmark, Croatia, Argentina, Brazil, Switzerland, Sweden, Mexico, Belgium, England, Colombia and Japan, the dream to become champions of the world lives on, at least for another 90 minutes.

But, for the other 16 competitors, it is over and the wait for glory goes on for another four years.

Still, for many of these nations not amongst the genuine contenders, Russia 2018 still provided them with a rare – for some, once in a lifetime – chance to grace world football’s biggest stage and partake in all its festivities.

Fans took the opportunity to dress in their best costumes as the streets of Russia were taken over by a carnival atmosphere.

Here, FOX Sports Asia looks back at some of the best fans from the group stage of the World Cup that really added to the colour and vibrancy of the tournament.