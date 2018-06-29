Maguire: England enter last 16 with confidence

Harry Maguire believes England can get past Colombia if they are able to reproduce the performances that saw them beat Tunisia and Panama in Group G.

The Three Lions suffered a 1-0 defeat to Belgium in their final group game of the World Cup in Russia on Thursday, but it had little effect on their campaign as they had already secured safe passage into the last 16.

Gareth Southgate’s charges will face Colombia in their next outing on Tuesday, and Maguire believes they must play the way they did in the wins over Tunisia and Panama in order to knock the South Americans out of the tournament.

“First of all, we need to focus on our play in the knockout stage,” the centre-back told the press. “If we play the same way as we did in the first two matches, then we’ll win the game against Colombia.

“We have reached our goal, we have advanced to the knockout stage, and we’re entering it with confidence in our abilities.

“We had an equal game, and both teams had chances. Belgium scored an excellent goal, we didn’t manage to do so, but we’ll learn a lesson from it.”