Players with rising stocks in the World Cup

The FIFA World Cup has always been a tournament where stars have the chance to shine along with their country and for up-and-coming players to try and make a name for themselves in the competition.

There have been many players that were featured in the biggest clubs in the world after making their names in the World Cup, James Rodriguez of Colombia, Kelyor Navas of Costa Rica and Mesut Ozil of Germany are only a few examples that dreams can come true thanks to the event.

This year has not been any different as there are a number of players who have burst into the scene and are likely to land spots in big clubs when the World Cup is over.

Here are a few names that have performed well enough to increase their stocks in world football.

ALEKSANDR GOLOVIN (RUSSIA)

Starting off with one of the surprise teams in the competition, Aleksandr Golovin has helped Russia finish as runners-up in Group A of the World Cup after winning two out of their three games in the group stage.

Currently playing for CSKA Moscow, Golovin has done extremely well for himself and has scored once and assisted twice so far in the competition.

Initially targeted by Italian club Juventus for a fee of around €15 million, the 22-year-old is now being rated by his club between €25 to 30 million if CSKA Moscow would agree to part ways with their attacking threat.

HIRVING LOZANO (MEXICO)

Helping Mexico reach the round of 16 for the seventh straight World Cup, Hirving Lozano seems like he is ready to play for the biggest clubs in the world thanks to his recent performances.

The 22-year-old man plays for PSV Eindhoven and is rated at around €25 million according to the football transfer market.

In three games in the competition, Lozano has one goal and an assist to his name and is likely to play a big role if the Mexicans want to progress in the competition when they face Sweden.

Outside of his capability to score, Lozano has the pace and he has a tireless work rate that has not gone unnoticed in the World Cup.

JUAN QUINTERO (COLOMBIA)

Four years ago it was James, this year it is Juan Quintero making the rounds with his impressive World Cup outing so far.

Much of the spotlight is pointed towards James and Radamel Falcao, but Quintero has done his part to help Colombia bounce from third to winning their group to move on towards the last-16 of the competition.

He played for River Plate as he was sent on loan by FC Porto last season but teams like Tottenham Hotspur and even Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing the 25-year-old’s progress and it seems promising as he already has a goal and two assists in three matches played so far.

Currently only priced at €3.5 million in the transfer market before the World Cup started, his stock is definitely set to rise after the competition.

ISCO (SPAIN)

Part of the powerhouse football engine that is Spain, Isco is definitely a key cog that makes the whole squad work.

The 26-year-old is already considered a superstar, but his stock continues to rise thanks to performances in the World Cup as he is able to facilitate from the midfield to help the team move forward.

Despite only scoring only once so far, Isco has been steady on the pitch with 270 passes completed and plays a style that should keep him as one of the top players for years to come.

Rated at €75 million, Isco is certainly not going to be cheap but he may be a sure investment for other big teams looking to pry him off Real Madrid’s hands.

JESSE LINGARD (ENGLAND)

Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard makes the list as he was not of the most highly rated players in the England national team but has done his part to help the Three Lions move on in the competition.

He was impressive with the Red Devils and the 25-year-old continues to turn heads with his performances in Russia.

Lingard has only scored once so far in the competition, but that goal is as good as they come and Lingard also boasts excellent positioning as he knows the best place to be regardless if he has possession or not.

Transfer market rates him at €35 million so far but if Lingard continues to help England progress in the competition it won’t be a surprise to see his stock continually rise.

There are certainly more players worthy of being part of the list, who do you think should make the cut?