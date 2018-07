Januzaj glad to silence the critics

Former Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj hopes he has silenced the knockers after scoring a spectacular winner against England.

Januzaj grabbed the only goal of the game in Belgium’s 1-0 win over England, as they secured top spot in Group G and a last 16 World Cup encounter against Japan.

The 23-year-old – one of nine fringe players introduced to the Belgian XI by manager Roberto Martinez – spent the majority of his career in England after playing for United and a season on loan at Sunderland.

But while Januzaj – who joined Spanish side Real Sociedad 12 months ago – was guilty of inconsistency in the Premier League, he believes his first international goal demonstrated his talent.

β€œIn the past in England, I had a lot of criticism,” he said.

β€œI wanted to show those people that I’m here. I’m very happy with that. I’m very pleased to score a great goal against a good opponent.

β€œI’ve put in a lot of work. This year I’ve been playing in a team at Real Sociedad who have made me grow as a player. At 23, the most important thing is to play games and keep progressing. I’m very pleased to be going that way.

β€œI hope now to keep going. My first goal, there is no greater feeling. I was very pleased with that, and hopefully there’ll be more to come in the future.”