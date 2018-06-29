Januzaj glad to silence the critics

Former Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj hopes he has silenced the knockers after scoring a spectacular winner against England.

Januzaj grabbed the only goal of the game in Belgium’s 1-0 win over England, as they secured top spot in Group G and a last 16 World Cup encounter against Japan.

The 23-year-old – one of nine fringe players introduced to the Belgian XI by manager Roberto Martinez – spent the majority of his career in England after playing for United and a season on loan at Sunderland.

But while Januzaj – who joined Spanish side Real Sociedad 12 months ago – was guilty of inconsistency in the Premier League, he believes his first international goal demonstrated his talent.

“In the past in England, I had a lot of criticism,” he said.

“I wanted to show those people that I’m here. I’m very happy with that. I’m very pleased to score a great goal against a good opponent.

“I’ve put in a lot of work. This year I’ve been playing in a team at Real Sociedad who have made me grow as a player. At 23, the most important thing is to play games and keep progressing. I’m very pleased to be going that way.

“I hope now to keep going. My first goal, there is no greater feeling. I was very pleased with that, and hopefully there’ll be more to come in the future.”