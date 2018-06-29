Rodriguez could miss England clash

James Rodriguez could miss Colombia’s World Cup last 16 tie against England after limping off in their 1-0 win over Senegal.

Colombia booked their place in the knockout stages in Russia after topping Group H with victory over Senegal, yet it came at a cost, after 2014 Golden Boot winner Rodriguez came off during the first half.

The Real Madrid forward – who spent last season on loan at Bayern Munich – was left out of Colombia’s opening game of the tournament because of a calf injury.

And head coach Jose Pekerman admits he is worried about whether Rodriguez will be available when they take on England on Tuesday.

“Right now, I do not know where he stands,” said Pekerman.

“He trained normally until today and he stayed on after practising his free-kicks and penalties.

“We do hope we’ll hear good news once he’s gone for his check-up.

James Rodriguez reportedly re-aggravated his calf injury. Can Colombia make a deep run without their star No. 10? Martin O'Neill, @kelly_smith10 and @AlexiLalas discuss. pic.twitter.com/HuIPBwkr6A — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 28, 2018

“I’m extremely concerned, it’s a very tough situation for my team.

“I didn’t want to talk about this in a conference, because it risks overshadowing everything else that’s happened. But I can say it’s not a comfortable situation for us.”