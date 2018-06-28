Marcelo suffering with back spasms

Brazil left-back Marcelo was forced off early against Serbia on Wednesday, with the nation’s team doctor citing back spasms as the cause.

CLICK HERE for the FIFA World Cup match centre

The Real Madrid defender had to be replaced by Filipe Luis with just 10 minutes of the match played.

And now Dr Rodrigo Lasmar has revealed that the problems to Marcelo may have come as a result of a hotel mattress.

After the game, Lasmar said: “It is still too early to make an accurate diagnosis. The injury may be related to the hotel mattress.

“Although our expectation is good, but we have to be calm and wait for the next few days.”

The 30-year-old has been an ever-present for club and country over the years and missed just three league matches last season with a hamstring injury.

He is expected to be fit for Brazil’s last 16 clash with Mexico on Monday.

Lasmar continued: “Marcelo is medicated and with medication, the tendency is that the response is good and that he can play. The important thing is that there is no injury.

“They were muscle spasms. Once he feels good to train, he will return and immediately be ready to play.

“There is no recovery period.”