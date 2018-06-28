FIFA World Cup: Germany mistakes that led to exit

In what can arguably be considered the biggest upset in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Germany have crashed out of the group stages and sit surprisingly on the bottom of the table.

Heading into their clash against South Korea, the defending champions needed a win to ensure their progress in the group stages but were unsuccessful in the endeavour, resulting in them being the third straight World Cup winner to bow out of the group stages in the succeeding competition.

Despite mixing the team with some trusted veterans and youthful flair and potential, the Germans failed to do enough and now the European powerhouse have to rethink their strategies moving forward.

There are so many things to talk about regarding how Germany fell short in the competition, but below may be some of the reasons that the defending champions have fallen from grace.

NO TARGET MAN

Heading into the campaign, much of the attention was whether Germany could fill the void that was left by their players, one of them being Miroslav Klose.

The German striker holds the distinction of having the most goals in World Cup competition with 16, and the current squad fielded in Timo Werner to try and emulate what the legend was able to accomplish.

Unfortunately, Werner was unable to find success up front for the Germans, unable to convert most of his shots to hit the target, bowing out of the competition without even a single goal to his name.

With no one man who can be clinical for the team, Germany’s movement, passing and talent in the midfield was rendered useless. Instead of Werner swinging in the goals, there are matches when defenders like Mats Hummels and Jonas Hector moved forward to attempt a shot on goal.

RESORTING TO SAME TACTICS

The popular saying goes, “If it ain’t broke, then don’t fix it” may have been taken too much to heart by Germany coach Joachim Low as he has not made any major changes with his tactics leading up to the 2018 World Cup.

Used for eight years now, the 4-2-3-1 formation has given them much success and resulted in them lifting the coveted title back in 2014.

Heading into Russia, Germany employed the same formation, only with very slight changes. Low even fielded in players who were like-for-like with previous players like Joshua Kimmich for Philipp Lahm and Hector for Benedikt Howedes.

This resulted in other teams able study and create ways to counter their formation, with Mexico opting for a more counter-attacking style of play to catch the Germans off-guard. Meanwhile, Korea chose a more compact style of defence to thwart any offence that would generate from the middle of the pitch as the Germans are used to.

The biggest difference is the presence of an attacking midfielder against Bastian Schweinsteiger’s defensive midfield capacities with the previous team. Unfortunately, it was not enough and now Germany need to rethink how to approach games moving forward.

FAILING TO PLAY THE RIGHT PERSONNEL

Having the depth to field in any player available for the starting XI and still seem to have the advantage over most opponents is something that Germany have in international football.

Unfortunately, this did not come into play in the World Cup as Joachim Low appeared to be conservative with his approach to play other stars in the game.

This can also be attributed to picking the 23-man squad heading into Russia. Leroy Sane was a surprise omission in the line-up and he could have helped the team in many ways. Germany looked slow and lethargic, as they failed to break down defences with their runs and pace. The Germans were passing the ball well and had much of the possession, but failed to convert to goals as they did not have players who can speed behind the defences to receive the ball from a lob or a through-ball.

Furthermore, Low opted to play Manuel Neuer between the sticks over Andre Ter-Stegen. The Bayern Munich man still has the skill and talent, but has been hampered by injuries that kept him off the pitch for most of the year. Without regular football, even the best players can suffer from rust and that certainly cost them in the competition.

Ter-Stegen had a great season with Barcelona in the La Liga and could have done a little better in the World Cup if given a chance.

COMPLACENCY PLAYED A ROLE

With a team stacked with talent, Germany should have still made it to the knockout stages despite not playing their best football.

Heading into the World Cup, the Germans were tipped for success in every competition they joined in since the European Championships in 2004 and may have contributed in them being a little complacent given the talent surrounding the team.

This may have led to some chemistry issues as something certainly looked off with the German engine when they were on the pitch.

Seen early in the competition against Mexico, the Germans appeared flat-footed and were beaten to the ball by a determined Mexico team and it seemed to set precedence to how they would be in the competition.

In the coming years, Germany are still going to be one of the better teams in international football. However, there appears to be the need for big changes following a very disappointing World Cup outing in Russia.