Andersson proud of Swedish table toppers

Sweden head coach Janne Andersson was delighted to have run riot over Mexico with a 3-0 victory on Wednesday to top Group F.

After a 1-0 win over South Korea and a 2-1 defeat to Germany, Sweden was fighting for a last 16 spot in their final group match at the Ekaterinburg Arena.

And after a competitive first half, Ludwig Augustinsson opened the scoring on 50 minutes before a 62nd-minute penalty from Andreas Granqvist.

An unfortunate own-goal from Edson Alvarez on 74 minutes sealed the win for Andersson’s side to end above Mexico as group winners – as Germany lost 2-0 to South Korea.

After the match, a delighted Andersson said: “We worked as a team. The players, the entire team, the technical officials, we wanted to do everything to give our players the chance to succeed on the pitch.

“I’m incredibly proud of the team, they were so disciplined and they were so loyal. We’ve definitely grown since the last match.”

He added: “With the offensive play and set pieces we really could have scored at any point – maybe we should have scored in the first half on some of those occasions.

“We want the players to recover mentally and physically (from this match). We have energetic legs on the pitch and we’re sticking to the game plan. I’m very pleased with all of this. We did a fantastic job today.”