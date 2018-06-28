Koulibaly: Africa are behind Senegal

Kalidou Koulibaly says Africa is rooting for Senegal as they bid to qualify for the last 16 at the World Cup in Russia.

The Lions of Teranga face Colombia in their final group match, at the Samara Arena on Thursday.

Sitting in second place, behind Group H leaders Japan, a draw would be good enough for Senegal to progress.

With Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria and Tunisia all eliminated, Aliou Cisse’s side is Africa’s last hope.

And ahead of their clash, the Napoli defender said: “It’s up to us to make them proud, to fly the flag for Senegal and Africa at this World Cup.

“We know we already have 15 million Senegalese behind us and now we have all the continent.

“They’re all going to support us.”

Senegal last appeared at the World Cup in 2002 where they reached the quarter-finals.

They will face either England or Belgium if they avoid defeat to Colombia.

Koulibaly added: “We’re going to do our utmost to get to the last 16 and I think we have everything we need to do that.”