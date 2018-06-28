Neymar ‘on a roll’ as Brazil make last-16

Brazil put on a much more Brazil-like performance in their final Group F game on Wednesday night, defeating Serbia 2-0 to advance into the last 16.

Paulinho and Thiago Silva grabbed the goals, but once again it was Neymar who was the centre of attention – but this time for all the wrong reasons.

84 – Neymar 🇧🇷 has lost possession of the ball 84 times in the 2018 World Cup, at least 22 more than any other player. Superfluous. pic.twitter.com/IywSOJTBPp — OptaJean (@OptaJean) June 27, 2018

The PSG superstar once again failed to impress (although we must remember that he is coming back from injury!), losing the ball on several occasions and also drawing the wrath of fans for his histrionics whenever he was tackled.

Leaving football fans to vent on Twitter.

Can we use VAR to see how many rolls that was from Neymar? I think 8 #SRBBRA — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) June 27, 2018

you ever go bowling but can’t find a ball so you use neymar pic.twitter.com/0NFh4uBLfH — hiba (@iatemuggles) June 27, 2018

Best to way to help Neymar stay on his feet. No more flip floppin’ and now can keep his ground intact! 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/vDKsPhCVa6 — Umair Siddiqui (@OfficialUmairS) June 27, 2018

Genuine question: Is Neymar still rolling? 😏 — Anna_MUFC (@mufc_anna) June 27, 2018

It wasn’t all bad though, as Neymar demonstrated what he can do when he puts his mind to it.

At least someone still loves him!