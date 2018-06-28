Tite: We are evolving

Brazil coach Tite said his team is evolving and growing into the tournament after a much improved display saw them defeat Serbia 2-0 on Wednesday to earn a last-16 spot.

Paulinho and Thiago Silva scored the goals as Brazil finished top of Group E, despite lacklustre displays in their earlier games against Switzerland and Costa Rica. They will now face Mexico in Samara on Monday.

Germany’s exit means Brazil are now hot favourites for the title, but Tite insisted that he is only interested in helping the team improve.

“We don’t live off expectations, we live off reality,” he said.

“This is a team that is growing mentally stronger in the competition and taking the pressure with a good performance on the pitch and a balanced team.

“These are all aspects. You need options, which is important. For example, Marcelo came off two minutes into the game injured. You have to have a strong squad.”

“With bookmakers it is all very random,” he added. “For us it is about getting stronger and growing.

“We embrace expectations, but this team has created a high expectation because it did very well during qualifying and in the friendlies.

“There are huge expectations but we are evolving and consolidating.”

Asked about Marcelo’s injury, a Brazil team official said that the Real Madrid full-back had suffered a back spasm, although it was too early to tell if he will be available for the Mexico clash.