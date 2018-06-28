Asia may be proud but Korean football needed this

John Duerden analyses a dramatic end to the World Cup for South Korea.

Just two weeks after Asian football was wincing after Saudi Arabia were thrashed 5-0 by Russia in the opening game. The barbs were out for AFC teams quicker than Manuel Neuer coming out of his area.

After no wins at all at the 2014 World Cup, it was time to brace for impact. But since then, matters have improved. Iran showed the world what they could do and were unfortunate to go out despite collecting four points from a tough group containing Morocco, Portugal and Spain and the nation showed how much they appreciated those efforts when they returned to Tehran. Australia got just the one point but things could have been very different especially had the Socceroos defeated, as they should have done, Denmark. Japan are a point away from the second round.

And then there is Korea. It was all going badly wrong for the team. There were disappointing defeats at the hands of Sweden and Mexico. When I saw the team leave the stadium after the second game, it was hard to remember seeing any bunch of players looking so exhausted physically and perhaps mentally. There was nothing there. Yet here they were against the Germans, just as exhausted at the end but then scoring two goals in injury time after running harder and further than ever before.

It was just a stunning result in all senses of the word. Nobody saw it coming. The Germans may not have been at their best in the opening two games but when they need to step it up, they do and when they need to get a goal, they do. Until they don’t. This was history being written right before our eyes with Germany knocked out at the group stage – finishing bottom of the group – for the first time in living memory.

It wasn’t a pretty performance but it was a fighting one. Korea had little possession but were creating some reasonable chances and getting into some great positions. Had the final ball been better then they would have created an awful lot more. For a team that were missing crucial players through injury, it was a performance of real desire and fight. They kept going right until the end and the two goals were very sweet indeed.

Yet while this is a great result for Asia and helps improve the continent’s standing, it is also an important result for Korea. The country’s football scene has been in the doldrums for some time. Attendances in the domestic K-League have been falling for years and were heading to around the 6,000 mark this season. The people had fallen out of love with the national team. Full houses are increasingly hard to come by when the Taeguk Warriors are in town. Whatever the issues with the domestic scene were, the people at home would always watch the national team on television. Figures there have fallen here too. There has been a general downward trend in many areas.

One result may not change all that but it could be hugely important. With all that has been going on, the sight of the national team coming home with three defeats out of three would not have been a welcome one. Would there have been a host of fans waiting at Incheon International Airport ready to throw candy at the returning players as happened in 2014 after a dismal campaign and one point out of three? Maybe they would, but there could have been something even worse: indifference. Perhaps the general reaction would have been a collective shrug of the shoulders at another sign that Korean football was not what it once was.

Instead, there is pride and delight. In a tough group there was never any demand to go through (but had some little things in the opening two games gone differently then Korea could easily have done so) but there was a hope that the team would make an impact. That didn’t happen in 2014 but it was something else in 2018. Most of the world will enjoy this result. Asia will be proud of this result but Korea needed this result. The journey home will be a lot happier now.