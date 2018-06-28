FIFA World Cup

German exit sparks online schadenfreude

The early exit of the defending champions from the World Cup caused shockwaves around the football world on Wednesday night, although it’s safe to say not everyone was disappointed.

A shock 2-0 defeat to South Korea in their final Group F game saw Germany finish rock bottom following two defeats in three games.

Their failure saw huge online reaction, with certain sets of fans rejoicing in what was Germany’s first failure to make it past the first round in 80 years.

Fans of Brazil and England in particular lapped up the chance to indulge in a bit of ‘schadenfreude’.

Still smarting from their 7-1 humiliation on home soil four years ago, Brazil fans were all too eager to rub Germany’s nose in their defeat, while England fans were probably just happy that they would not have to face their footballing nemesis in one of the later rounds.

England fans meanwhile, couldn’t help but get a bit carried away.

The South Koreans also enjoyed it, but for very different reasons.

Are you happy that Germany are out?

Comments