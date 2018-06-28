Preview: Panama v Tunisia

Panama and Tunisia bring their 2018 World Cup adventures to an end when they meet in their final Group G clash at the Mordovia Arena on Thursday.

2018 FIFA World Cup

28 June 2018

Group G

Kick-off: 02:00 HKT (29 June)

Venue: Mordovia Arena

Referee: N. Shukralla

Assistants: Y. Tulefat, T. Al Marri

Fourth official: M. Abid Charef

Players to watch:

With Panama’s main strikers having fired blanks at the tournament thus far, Gabriel Torres could be given the chance against Tunisia. The 29-year-old came off the bench in the defeat to Belgium, but wasn’t called on as Los Canaleros were hammered by England. Torres will be hoping to start in the final group game and his pace could cause the equally fragile Eagles of Carthage problems.

Wahbi Khazri didn’t have the desired impact against the Three Lions, but he got off the mark in his next outing with a 90th-minute consolation goal. The 27-year-old will fancy his chances in the meeting with the Central Americans, who have been porous in defence.

Team form and manager quotes:

Both teams are searching for their first victory at the tournament following two defeats each.

Los Canaleros have been shambolic on their World Cup debut, shipping three goals against Belgium without reply before being thrashed 6-1 by England.

They were able to celebrate their first goal in the finals, however, when 37-year-old defender Felipe Baloy stepped off the bench to net a consolation against the Three Lions last time out.

Panama head coach Hernan Dario Gomez is hoping their historic appearance at the global showpiece can inspire the country’s players of the future.

“I’ve really enjoyed watching the games at this World Cup and been very, very happy to be here. It’s just such a pity that we’ve been knocked out,” Gomez told reporters.

“We are making history. We can be an example. We can leave a legacy for Panama in the future. It’s pivotal to be at a World Cup. It’s one of the most wonderful things that can happen in your career.”

The Eagles of Carthage haven’t won their last 13 games in the group stages since becoming the first African country to achieve victory at the World Cup when they beat Mexico in 1978.

Nabil Maaloul’s side were unlucky to lose 2-1 to England in their opener, after Harry Kane netted a 90th-minute winner.

That result seemed to deflate the North Africans as they were hammered 5-2 by Belgium in their next match, and Maaloul revealed that his players are still despondent after back-to-back defeats.

“We need to score goals, I hope we can do so tomorrow,” Maaloul said. “We want to win but the players feel down. I have thanked them. They could not have done more. They have done everything.

“We have seen an improvement in the past two days… We are talking constantly to the players to lift their spirits, to boost their morale.

“We will perhaps need to introduce new players who did not play in the last two games.”

Team news:

Panama must make two enforced changes as both Michael Amir Murillo and Armando Cooper are suspended for their final outing in Russia.

Gomez could also look to shake up his defence after conceding six against the English most recently.

Tunisia will turn to third-choice keeper Aymen Mathlouthi in Saransk, with Farouk Ben Mustapha and Mouez Hassen having sustained injuries against England and Belgium respectively.