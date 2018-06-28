Preview: Senegal v Colombia

Senegal and Colombia can both still qualify for the round of 16 when they clash in their final Group H match at the Samara Arena on Thursday.

2018 FIFA World Cup

28 June 2018

Group H

Kick-off: 22:00 HKT

Venue: Samara Arena

Referee: M. Mazic

Assistants: M. Ristic, D. Djurdjevic

Fourth official: B. Thessema

Previous encounter:

Colombia 2-2 Senegal (Friendly) 31/05/2014

Colombia goalscorers: T. Gutierrez (12′), C. Bacca (45′)

Senegal goalscorers: M. Konate (46′), C. N’Doye (50′)

Players to watch:

Radamel Falcao and James Rodriguez are the key men in the Colombian team that is high on confidence after beating Poland in their previous match to keep their hopes of reaching the round of 16 alive.

Falcao will be looking to continue where he left off against the Poles having finally opened his account at the World Cup.

Sadio Mane, just like Falcao, got off the mark in the previous match against Japan, but was surely disappointed that the West Africans failed to hold onto their lead after twice going ahead.

Senegal are without a loss after two matches and need a point to advance to the knockout stages. They will need Mane to be at his best against the South Americans.

Team form and quotes:

The Lions of Teranga hit the ground running at the tournament, beating Poland before drawing against Japan last time out. They are the only African country still in with a chance of making it to the knockout stages.

Aliou Cisse is hopeful his team can continue to impress in Russia as they are yet to lose after two games.

“A player like Mane is a player with a lot of expectations and he is one of the players under the spotlight,” Cisse told journalists.

“He can do better, but against Japan he was better than against Poland and he needs to do better against Colombia.”

Jose Pekerman’s side bounced back from their loss to Japan with a convincing 3-0 over Poland, and need a win in their final group encounter to sneak into last 16.

James has been involved in 10 of his country’s last 14 goals at the World Cup, scoring six and making four assists, and has a big role to play against Senegal.

“There are so many situations that can make or break a football team. This is a World Cup. We have to simply forget any quick judgements or prejudices that we might have,” Pekerman told a press conference.

“When I choose the starting line-up, I do it taking account of the whole context in which we find ourselves.”

Team news:

Senegal have no injury worries going into the match and Cisse is spoilt for choice in selecting his best team for this crucial match.

Carlos Sanchez is back from suspension for Colombia, but Pekerman could be tempted to stick with the team that won against Poland in his absence.

David Ospina is also fit after suffering a knock in the last game.