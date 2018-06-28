Ox: It’s tough to watch England

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain says it has been difficult for him to watch his England teammates play at the World Cup while he recovers from a knee injury.

Chamberlain was a strong contender to make the England squad for the World Cup after an impressive first year at Liverpool.

However, his dream ended after he was ruled out of the tournament in Russia with an injury sustained in the Champions League semi-final match against Roma.

The Three Lions have won their two opening matches at the global showpiece in Russia, kicking off their campaign with a 2-1 win over Tunisia before beating Panama 6-1 in their second game.

Chamberlain told Liverpool’s official website: “I’ve been watching the World Cup, following it and supporting the boys every inch of the way.

“I must admit the first game against Tunisia was tough to watch – it’s a moment when you realise what a great opportunity you’re missing, but these things happen in life and I’m keeping positive.

“I felt I was playing some good stuff, I was playing with a lot of confidence and I was a really enjoying my football.”

The 24-year old midfielder, who played a big part in the Reds reaching the final of Champions League, admitted that it was hurting not to play in the final against Real Madrid.

“For it to all come crashing down in one moment, with one tackle, it’s never great – but that’s football,” he added.

“The Champions League final was devastating to miss and at the final whistle when we didn’t win all this emotion came rushing over me and it’s something I’ve never really experienced before.

“I was out on the pitch and I’m not a crier at all, but I just knew how much everyone wanted it – the city, the fans, the club, the players – and when you get injured en route to something special you hope it ends out in the right way so it was all worthwhile.

“Seeing the boys put in the performances they did leading up to it and even in the final, I was so proud of them all. It was such a shame we couldn’t get that one over the line.”