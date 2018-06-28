Germany eliminated as Korea Republic stun champions

Reigning champions Germany are out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup after falling to a stunning 2-0 loss to Korea Republic at the Kazan Arena on Wednesday.

Having struggled to break down a stubborn South Korean outfit for much of the 90 minutes, Germany already knew they were in trouble with Sweden leading Mexico 3-0 – which would have seen the latter two qualify for the Round of 16.

But it got worse for the 2014 winners as Kim Young-gwon bundled home from close range in the second minute of injury-time to put the Taegeuk Warriors ahead, before Son Heung-min added another right at the death to condemn the Germans to a shocking defeat.

The holders #GER, are out. #KOR join them heading home, despite big win. pic.twitter.com/Vyyzl7EcHq — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 27, 2018

The result means 2018 marks the first time Germany have failed to make it out of the group stage, and sees them become the fourth champions in five tournaments to fall short of the Round of 16.

Remarkably, the warning signs were there as Korea Republic arguably created the better chances from the first half, even if their opponents enjoyed the dominant share of possession.

A fizzing 25-yard freekick by Jung Woo-young was spilled by Neuer, who recovered well to claw the loose ball away before Son could pounce.

It was not until two minutes into the second half when the Germans really threatened but it was an excellent opportunity; Leon Goretzka left unmarked to meet Joshua Kimmich’s perfectly-weighted cross but Cho Hyun-woo produced a brilliant reflex save to tip it wide with his fingertips.

With news filtering in that Sweden were now up into second place as they were leading Mexico over in Ekaterinburg, Germany began to show more urgency and Timo Werner wastefully sent a first-time volley wide after being picked out by Mesut Ozil’s clever floated pass.

As the game entered its closing stages, it was centre-back Mats Hummels who loomed as Die Mannschaft’s likeliest source of a goal as he started to play as an auxiliary forward.

Nonetheless, the usually reliable Bayern Munich man completely got a header all wrong with three minutes remaining, and ended up sending the ball way off target with his shoulder from another sublime Ozil delivery.

Then, in the 92nd minute, the Germans were left stunned after they failed to clear their lines at a corner and Toni Kroos – hero in the last game with his last-gasp winner against Sweden – could only poke the ball into the path of Kim.

The South Korean defender made no mistake in finding the back of the net and, although the goal was initially ruled out for offside, it was allowed to stand upon review with the Video Assistant Referee.

At this stage, there was nothing to lose for Germany and Neuer soon made his way into the opposition half in a last-ditch effort to help his side force a goal.

However, it only served to help Korea Republic wrap up the win in the 6th minute of injury-time as the goalkeeper was dispossessed deep in the opposition half by Ju Se-jong, who pumped a long ball up forward for Son to race completely unopposed towards the unguarded goal and slot home.

Confirmation #SWE and #MEX progress to Round of 16.

How many of you predicted this table at start of the #WorldCup? pic.twitter.com/lfAmgW4pZ0 — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 27, 2018

KOREA REPUBLIC: Cho Hyun-woo, Lee Yong, Yun Young-sun, Kim Young-gwon, Hong Chul, Jung Woo-young, Jang Hyun-soo, Lee Jae-sung, Koo Ja-cheol (Hwang Hee-chan 56’; Go Yo-han 79’), Moon Seon-min (Ju Se-jong 69’), Son Heung-min.

GERMANY: Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Niklas Sule, Mats Hummels, Jonas Hector (Julian Brandt 78’), Sami Khedira (Mario Gomez 58’), Toni Kroos, Leon Goretzka (Thomas Muller 63’), Mesut Ozil, Marco Reus, Timo Werner.