Pogba: France need real fans, not booing

Paul Pogba has criticised the spectators who booed France’s goalless draw with Denmark on Tuesday, stating that their expectations are unrealistic.

Neither Les Bleus nor the Danish Dynamite required more than a draw from their final Group C fixture at the World Cup and consequently played out a tame draw at Luzhniki Stadium.

Many of the 78,000 in attendance voiced their displeasure at the lack of entertainment provided by the players on the day but Pogba, who was an unused substitute due to carrying a yellow card, has hit back at the boo-boys and stated that France needs real fans and not mere spectators.

“I don’t know if the boos only came from the French fans,” he said. “People wanted more spectacle. But our objective was to finish top of the group. It should be the objective of everyone.

“I don’t know what people expect – that we win 10-0 or 5-0? The most important was the qualification, and we did it. We need everyone with us. Our fans are the 12th man. We need fans, not spectators.”

Pogba’s teammate N’Golo Kante also commented on the atmosphere, adding: “I didn’t really hear the booing. I think it was more about the tempo of this game after the last two matches and I didn’t think it was against us.”