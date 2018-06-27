World Cup: Argentina V Nigeria best and worst players

Despite having three other FIFA World Cup matches on schedule, many were glued to Argentina versus Nigeria in Group D of the competition.

It was a very intriguing battle with so many implications and suffice to say it did not completely disappoint.

There were goals, there was physicality and there was even some blood in the match-up to showcase how both proud nations wanted to end up with the victory and the chance to move on in the World Cup knockout stages.

In the end, Argentina won 2-1 in dramatic fashion and completed their comeback while Nigeria are sent home with the thought that they gave some of the world’s best teams a difficult time in the grandest stage of the competition.

Below are four names to represent the best and the worst players that were on the pitch for this match-up.

NIGERIA: WORST – KELECHI IHEANACHO

With his pace as one of his biggest weapons to exploit the suspect Argentina defence, Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho was put alongside Ahmed Musa as Nigeria’s strikers.

Many figured that they would eventually breakthrough and score at least one goal, but they looked slow and were essentially unable to make their presences felt, especially Iheanacho.

He looked lethargic in front of goal and seemed a step slower, with the biggest disappointment was when Javier Mascherano made a crucial mistake that saw the ball at Iheanacho’s feet, but the 21-year-old failed to move forward quick enough as Mascherano was able to recover and wrestle the ball away from him.

It was truly a night to forget for the youngster, and many questions can now be raised as how the results might be different if he played a little better.

NIGERIA: BEST – VICTOR MOSES

With one swing of his leg, Victor Moses effectively rejuvenated Nigeria’s hopes of moving on in the World Cup for the time being as he levelled the score 1-1.

Down a goal after Lionel Messi’s brilliant strike, the Nigerians won a penalty and it was Moses who was given the duty to inject some life in his nation’s spirit.

Calm and collected, Moses barely needed a run-up to slow the ball in the middle of the goal to score, much to the delight of his teammates.

Outside of his penalty conversion, the Chelsea man was seen all over the flanks during the game, looking to push the pace forward whenever possible and also tried his best to stop Argentina’s progress in the middle of the pitch. Overall, the 27-year-old showed why he deserved his spot in the national team.

ARGENTINA: WORST – JAVIER MASCHERANO

Despite getting the win, there are a few players that could be given the label like Angel Di Maria who was effectively nullified in the wings by a stout defensive presence of Nigeria.

However, Mascherano’s blunder which resulted in a penalty secures his spot as the worst performer for Argentina as it dashed their hopes of a comeback in the competition at the time.

As he was out of position inside the box against Leon Balogun, Mascherano was seen holding the player down which was confirmed by the Video Assistance Referee (VAR) and awarded Nigeria a chance to come back.

Their opponents levelled the game and if not for Marcos Rojo’s strike near the end of the game, the draw would send Argentina home prematurely in the World Cup.

ARGENTINA: BEST –EVER BANEGA

With a narrow 2-1 victory, the credits may go to the two goal scorers Lionel Messi and Marcos Rojo for blasting Argentina to the last-16, but credit has to be given to Ever Banega and his stellar performance throughout the match.

Injected in the starting XI for the first time, the 29-year-old seemingly secured his spot in the future World Cup games with a stellar evening that should not go unnoticed.

Banega worked tirelessly on and off the ball and was the supplier for Messi’s opener as his brilliant lob went over the Nigeria defence and left Messi with an attempt he would not miss.

Furthermore, Banega kept the team in shape when Nigeria levelled the game and his presence in the midfield ultimately stopped the African nation from barging in and stealing any more goals. If not for Banega, then the Argentine squad could be on their way home at the moment.