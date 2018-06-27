Maradona enjoys highs and lows during Argentina nailbiter

Argentina’s dramatic 2-1 win over Nigeria on Tuesday was a nail-biting, high pressure affair.

If you don’t think so then just ask Diego Maradona.

The Argentina legend was in attendance at the Luzhniki Stadium as Marcos Rojo scored a crucial late goal to send the Albiceleste into the last-16 at the expense of the Africans.

At first he lapped up the attention from the fans.

Nothing to see here, just Diego Maradona with a huge flag…. of himself!!! 😂 pic.twitter.com/DVfDave5l6 — Fantasy iTeam (@fantasyiteam) June 26, 2018

But as the game went on, it all became a bit too much for the 57-year old, who went just a tad too far with his celebrations after Rojo’s winner.

His increasingly erratic behaviour led some fans to speculate on what exactly the cause may be.

The 1986 World Cup winner then had to be helped from the stadium.

Maradona has been rushed to hospital after tonight’s Argentina game. This is the worrying video him about to collapse in his box at the stadium. pic.twitter.com/Rtlk0LSwPd — Transfer Man (@_transferman) June 26, 2018

Before being treated by paramedics.

Maradona has not gone to hospital, he was treated at the Zenit Arena in the medical centre for a "blood pressure" related issue. He is said to be fine at the moment. 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/PeL03uiG5G — DiskiStyle (@DiskiStyle) June 26, 2018

Thankfully, he appears to be OK – for now.

Diego Maradona resting after his treatment. He's doing well, and on his way to Moscow. pic.twitter.com/BY9gX3a88B — Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) June 26, 2018

What’s he going to be like if Argentina get any further?