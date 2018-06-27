FIFA World Cup

Maradona enjoys highs and lows during Argentina nailbiter

Argentina’s dramatic 2-1 win over Nigeria on Tuesday was a nail-biting, high pressure affair.

If you don’t think so then just ask Diego Maradona.

The Argentina legend was in attendance at the Luzhniki Stadium as Marcos Rojo scored a crucial late goal to send the Albiceleste into the last-16 at the expense of the Africans.

At first he lapped up the attention from the fans.

But as the game went on, it all became a bit too much for the 57-year old, who went just a tad too far with his celebrations after Rojo’s winner.

His increasingly erratic behaviour led some fans to speculate on what exactly the cause may be.

The 1986 World Cup winner then had to be helped from the stadium.

Before being treated by paramedics.

Thankfully, he appears to be OK – for now.

What’s he going to be like if Argentina get any further?

