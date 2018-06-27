Hareide: Denmark ‘stupid’ to go for win

Denmark coach Age Hareide said his team would have been stupid to go for the win after a 0-0 draw with France on Tuesday saw them advance to the World Cup last 16.

The Group C leaders played out the first goalless game in 36 matches at the World Cup as the Danes earned the point they needed to qualify and eliminate Australia, who despite needing a win to stand a chance of advancing, lost 2-0 to Peru in the other game.

“We just needed one point, right?,” Hareide said. “We were up against one of the best counter-attacking teams in the world. We would have been stupid if we opened up. We played to get the result and we did it.”

Fans inside the packed 80,000 seater Luzhniki Stadium booed and jeered toward the end of the game.

Seen some great games so far at this World Cup. #DEN v #FRA is not one of them. Crowd booing. Two teams coasting towards the last 16. No intensity whatsoever. 0-0 68 minszzzzzzz #DENFRA — Oliver Kay (@OliverKayTimes) June 26, 2018

“You need to do what you need to do but for the team this has been wonderful. Our goal was to come here and to progress to last 16,” Hareide added.

“We had a tough group, one of the toughest I believe. The team that got three points [and did not qualify], Peru, played the best football,” Hareide said. “We sacrificed everything to get the point and take us to the next level.”

France coach Didier Deschamps was also unmoved by the restless crowd.

“Our goal was to top the group and we achieved that,” Deschamps said. “We did more than they did. They seemed happy with one point.”

France will now face Argentina on Saturday, while Denmark’s reward is a tough-looking clash with in-form Croatia on Sunday evening.

“They are really very good, really, really good,” said Hareide. “They look strong. We have taken a look at Croatia. We have seen them play and they are very strong.”