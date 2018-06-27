Rojo fires Argentina into the round of 16

Argentina booked their passage to the knockout stages of the 2018 World Cup after a late goal handed them a 2-1 win over Nigeria at the Saint-Petersburg Stadium on Tuesday.

Nigeria 1 Argentina 2

Messi (14′) gets off the mark in Russia

Uzoho tips Messi free-kick onto the post

Moses (51′) levels from the penalty spot

Rojo (86′) scores dramatic winner

Match Summary

Jorge Sampaoli’s side were spurred on by a partisan crowd in Saint-Petersburg and took an early lead through Lionel Messi, but the Super Eagles were let back in when Javier Mascherano conceded a penalty shortly after the restart, with Victor Moses converting from 12 yards out.

La Albiceleste looked out of sorts in the second half, although they piled on the pressure in the closing stages and were rewarded when Marcos Rojo fired home a fine winner to knock out the Nigerians.

Full Report

A frenetic start to the game saw both teams give the ball away on numerous occasions in the opening stages and there chances at either end.

Ever Banega threaded a pass through to Nicolas Tagliafico in the eighth minute, but the left-back lashed his shot wide of the near post from inside the area on the left.

Nigeria threatened moments later when Ahmed Musa curled an effort just over the crossbar on the slide from 20 yards out, before the stadium erupted on 14 minutes with Messi’s opener.

Banega played in the little maestro with a fine pass over the top and after cushioning the ball on his thigh, Messi fired a right-footed shot into the left corner of the net from eight yards out.

The Barcelona ace looked to turn provider on 27 minutes as he slipped in Gonzalo Higuain on the right, but Francis Uzoho rushed off his line to make a brave block at the striker’s feet.

There was a moment of controversy in the 33rd minute when Angel Di Maria was denied a possible scoring opportunity by Leon Balogun, who clipped the winger’s ankle just outside the area as he raced onto a through-ball.

The referee only produced the yellow card for Balogun, and Gernot Rohr’s troops survived another scare when Messi struck the right post with the resulting free-kick, which brushed the fingertips of Francis Uzoho.

La Albiceleste were good value for their 1-0 lead at the break, but the West African giants hit back just six minutes into the second half.

Javier Mascherano was deemed to have pulled down Balogun at a Nigerian corner, and Moses slotted past Franco Armani from 12 yards out to level matters.

The equaliser gave the Super Eagles confidence and rattled the Argentines, who were struggling to find their rhythm.

Wilfred Ndidi fizzed a first-time shot inches over the bar from 22 yards out following a breakaway down the left flank from Musa on 71 minutes, before VAR was consulted four minutes later when the ball struck Rojo on the arm as he fluffed a header inside his box, with Odion Ighalo shooting wide of the left post.

The ref decided it was accidental and the South Americans lived to fight on. Higuain then wasted a golden chance 10 minutes from time when he blasted Rojo’s low cross high into the stands behind the goal from 12 yards out, before Ighalo advanced into the area on the left three minutes later and forced a save out of Franco Armani from a tight angle.

However, Argentina kept the dream alive as they scored four minutes from time, with the winner coming from the most unlikeliest of sources. Gabriel Mercado delivered a dangerous cross from the right and Rojo picked out the bottom-right corner of the net with his right foot.