Preview: Korea Republic v Germany

Germany will be looking to cement their last 16 place in their final group game against South Korea, who can still go through if they win and Sweden lose.

2018 FIFA World Cup

27 June 2018

Group F

Kick-off: 22:00 HKT

Venue: Kazan Arena

Referee: M. Geiger

Assistants: J. Fletcher, F. Anderson

Fourth official: J. Bascunan

Previous encounter:

South Korea 3-1 Germany (Friendly) 19/12/2004

South Korea goalscorers: Kim Dong-Jin (16′), Lee Dong-Gook (71′), Cho Jae-Jin (87′)

Germany goalscorers: M. Ballack (25′)

Players to watch:

A stunning strike from Toni Kroos gave Germany a 2-1 win over Sweden in their last game, significantly boosting their chances of qualifying for the round of 16. The Real Madrid midfielder will be looking to pick up where he left off and provide more moments of magic.

Marco Reus teed up Kroos’ goal, having scored one of his own early in the second half. He will also be looking to make a decisive impact once more, as will Mario Gomez, who set up Reus’ equaliser with his first touch after coming on as a substitute.

South Korea scored a long-range stunner of their own in their second game, albeit in a 2-1 defeat to Mexico. Son Heung-Min will be looking for a repeat of that strike. Having played a key role in helping Tottenham finish in the Premier League’s top four in 2017/18, the form book is very much on his side.

Team form and manager quotes:

Germany’s comeback win over Sweden followed a 1-0 defeat to Mexico in their opening fixture. They have at times looked both blunt in attack and shaky in defence.

Joachim Low dropped Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil to the bench for the Sweden game following a lacklustre display against Mexico, but has suggested he still has a part to play in the World Cup.

“We have strong competition with us in the squad,” Low was quoted as saying by Metro. “We will still need his creativity in the tournament.”

Despite suffering their second defeat of the World Cup against Mexico, South Korea coach Shin Tae-Yong was proud of his players.

“Our players, I think, played a game that they will not regret,” he said. “All of the players became one and until the last minute they really did their utmost.”

Team news:

Park Joo-Ho is set to miss out for South Korea, having picked up a thigh injury in their opening World Cup game against Sweden.

Jerome Boateng picked up a red card in Germany’s last game, earning himself a suspension. Meanwhile, Low is also sweating on the fitness of Sebastian Rudy and Mats Hummels.

Rudy is reportedly recovering from a broken nose sustained in Saturday’s victory, while Hummels at this point looks set to return, having missed the last game with a cervical injury.