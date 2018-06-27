Tim Cahill deserved better send-off as Socceroos come up short

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan believes Tim Cahill deserved a better FIFA World Cup swansong after Australia’s elimination on Tuesday.

In their hour of need, it was fitting that Australia sent for their greatest goal-scorer of all time.

Unfortunately, for Tim Cahill and the Socceroos, it was not to be as they succumbed to a 2-0 loss to Peru to bow out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup bottom of Group C.

A day that began with so much promise has ended in disappointment for #AUS‼️ Overall, were the @Socceroos disappointing at this @FIFAWorldCup? Or did they suffer from being in a difficult group? #WorldCup #AUSPERhttps://t.co/7pVJRhtS39 — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) June 26, 2018

What would have been especially frustrating was the fact that it was Australia, and not Peru, that headed to Sochi still in with a chance of reaching the Round of 16.

Granted, they needed the result between France and Denmark – which ultimately ended in a 0-0 draw that would not have been any good – to go their way, but what they could have at least done was keep their end of the deal.

Instead, they were beaten by an already-eliminated Peru side that did not outplay them, but simply showed far greater energy and desire to bow out on a positive note.

When the Socceroos were 2-0 down, Cahill was finally introduced early on in the second half but why did the one-time Everton hotshot have to wait till the 233rd minute of Australia’s 270-minute campaign to make his Russia 2018 bow?

That’s four #WorldCup tournaments that @Tim_Cahill has played in now… An awesome achievement from the Aussie 👏👏👏#AUSPER pic.twitter.com/ieWUzxN8nY — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 26, 2018

Firstly, it was obvious from their preparations that Cahill was not part of Bert van Marwijk’s starting XI plans but more of a Plan B – and that’s absolutely fine.

At the age of 38, Cahill perhaps no longer has the tank to run fill tilt for 90 minutes in high-intensity setting of a World Cup.

But he remains the Australians’ most-clinical finisher inside the box and surely would have been good value for a 30-minute cameo.

Yet, he did not feature at all in their previous two games against France and Denmark even when they needed goals and could have been the answer if given a chance.

We didn't see enough of you @Tim_Cahill. 4 x World Cup's is an unbelievable achievement. Go well champ ❤️🏆🏆🏆🏆 — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) June 26, 2018

Of course, hindsight is a wonderful thing but that does not make some of Socceroos coach Bert van Marwijk’s decisions any less questionable.

For the third game in a row, with his side needing greater potency up forward, Van Marwijk turned to Jackson Irvine, who is clearly a favourite of his manager and is not without his strengths.

That Jackson Irvine sub was a baffling choice. Doesn't score many goals and the SPL & Championship are hardly the place a midfielder develops the deft creative touch we needed. Chance to win was lost with that. #ArnieIn #DENAUS — West Sydney Football (@WestSydney) June 21, 2018

Bert van Marwijk made huge difference to Socceroos over past few weeks. Think he made 1 big mistake – last part of Denmark game was primed for Cahill. But fact we’re looking for heroics from a 38 year old goes to heart of why Aus fell short. Lack of goals a problem for too long. — Tom Smithies (@SmithiesTele) June 26, 2018

Yet, it was curious that – after not much of an impact against the French and Danes – Van Marwijk persisted with Irvine despite having other options waiting in the wings.

Massimo Luongo, the standout from their triumph at the 2015 AFC Asian Cup who had starred in a warm-up friendly against Czech Republic.

Jackson Irvine been given 3 games and luongo hasn’t been seen? Really interesting 🤔 #AUSPER — Nick Rou (@Nickrou4) June 26, 2018

Jamie Maclaren, a proven goal-getter with eight in 15 games for Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership this past season.

Even Dimitri Petratos, who – at the very least – would have been an unknown quantity to the opposition akin to Daniel Arzani, who definitely offered a threat when introduced.

All three will depart from Russia without a single World Cup minute under their belts.

In a way, it is a blessing in disguise for Football Federation Australia that Graham Arnold has already been confirmed as Van Marwijk’s successor after the World Cup, for the Dutchman’s position would have been questioned in some quarters.

Instead, it is Arnold who will now have to pick up the pieces and guide the Socceroos into the future.

Long-term, unless he plays on into his forties, that will not involve Cahill but – for the immediate future – one can only hope that he prolongs his career at least until next January, when the AFC Asian Cup will take place in United Arab Emirates.

It would provide the iconic Socceroo one more chance for a proper send-off befitting his legendary status, one that he did not get at Russia 2018.