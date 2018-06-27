Preview: Mexico v Sweden

Mexico will only need a draw on Wednesday when they face Group F rivals Sweden, who will be on the hunt for three points as they eye a spot in the World Cup last 16.

2018 FIFA World Cup

27 June 2018

Group F

Kick-off: 22:00 HKT

Venue: Ekaterinburg Arena

Referee: N. Pitana

Assistants: H. Maidana, J. Belatti

Fourth official: A. Cunha

Previous encounter:

Mexico 0-1 Sweden (Friendly) 29/01/2009

Sweden goalscorer: A. Farnerud (57′)

Players to watch:

Mexico’s attacking players have performed well at the tournament thus far. Hirving Lozano scored the winner against Germany and assisted in El Tri’s second goal against Korea Republic, which was netted by Javier Hernandez. Both players are expected to start and should play a key role for the North Americans once again.

Andreas Granqvist and Ola Toivonen have found the back of the net for Sweden at the World Cup, but star midfielder Emil Forsberg is expected to create problems for Mexico out wide. The RB Leipzig man is yet to find his form at the global showpiece, but has the ability to create chances with his pace and crossing ability.

Team form and manager quotes:

El Tri only require a point to qualify for the round of 16, after claiming wins against reigning world champions Germany and South Korea in their opening Group F games.

However, Mexico’s preparations for the World Cup did not go as smoothly. They lost against Denmark and Croatia in the international friendlies leading up to the tournament, and will be hoping that inconsistency does not rear its ugly head when it matters most.

Asked about needing only a point from their last group game, Mexico head coach Juan Carlos Osorio told the press: “I think that won’t change. We’re going to go out there to try and secure the three points.

“That might be a factor but it’s not the most important thing. That will not have an impact on our style of play and our strategy.”

Meanwhile, Sweden will need a victory to give them a chance of progressing to the knockout stages. They sit on three points, level with Germany, who are expected to beat the Koreans in the other group clash.

The Scandinavians ground out a 1-0 win over the Taegeuk Warriors in their tournament opener before suffering a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Germany, who scored a stoppage-time winner via Toni Kroos.

Sweden head coach Janne Andersson told the media: “We will go through our match plans this evening. We need to keep our cool. There is a lot of energy and emotions but we want to be positive and concentrate on the right stuff.

“We showed we are able to play against the reigning champions all the way with the exception of the final 10 seconds. That made us stronger. We expect to come into the game and perform to our top level.

“We have everything to gain. Mentally we are very, very strong. We believe in what we do.”

Team news:

Neither team appear to have any injury concerns leading up to the game. However, Mexico’s Hector Moreno and Hector Herrera are one yellow card away from missing a game, along with Sweden’s Viktor Claesson, Sebastian Larsson and Albin Ekdal.