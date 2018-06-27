Denmark and France progress after tame draw

Denmark and France provided the 2018 World Cup with its first goalless draw on Tuesday as both nations clinched their place in the round of 16.

Denmark 0 France 0

Braithwaite causes problems for French

Schmeichel keeps out Giroud

Dembele unsuccessful with long-range efforts

Substitute Fekir tests Schmeichel

Match Summary

The Danes started brightly but struggled to create clear-cut chances, while Les Bleus seemed content to see out a draw.

Nabil Fekir injected energy into the clash after replacing Antoine Griezmann, but couldn’t beat Kasper Schmeichel. The two teams lacked conviction and in the end settled for a point to qualify for the knockout stages.

Match Report

The Danish Dynamite were the first to put some pressure on the opposition as they put together an attack in the third minute. Andreas Cornelius won a header which put Martin Braithwaite into space. He beat two defenders and went down in the area, but his penalty appeal was waved away by the referee.

Les Bleus then enjoyed a long period of possession which saw them inch up the field before a long pass found Lucas Hernandez. He went down in the box and the ball broke free for Olivier Giroud to strike, but his shot was palmed away by Kasper Schmeichel.

Denmark were back on the offensive around the 30-minute mark when Simon Cornelius drove down the left on the counter attack before playing a promising ball through for Christian Eriksen to chase. The Tottenham playmaker seemed to just reach the ball first, but was then dispossessed by Steve Mandanda and Hernandez in the box. More penalty appeals followed, but nothing was given.

France struggled to carve out clear-cut chances as the first half wore on and their star winger, Ousmane Dembele, failed to produce a quality finish as he started attempting shots from long range; none of which concerned Schmeichel all that much.

Key stats: 👉 #FRA have conceded before half-time in only one of their last eight World Cup matches (vs #GER in 2014) 👉 As it stands, #DEN will be joining #FRA in the Round of 16 #DENFRA pic.twitter.com/zI1ZcxtbRl — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 26, 2018

The game picked up where it left off as the second half got underway with neither side truly testing the opposition goalkeeper.

Just shy of the hour mark there was a decent chance for Denmark to finally break the deadlock when the ball fell favourably for Eriksen to drill at goal from outside the area, but his shot went well wide of the post.

France substitute Fekir appeared to inject some energy into the game when he came on for Griezmann in the 68th minute. The Lyon star unleashed a curling shot from the edge of the area but saw it bend into the side-netting.

Fekir was again in the thick of the action in the last 10 minutes as he drilled a low shot on target, but Schmeichel did well to palm the ball away as they played out a goalless draw.