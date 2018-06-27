Australia meekly bow out of World Cup after Peru loss

Australia’s 2018 FIFA World Cup dream ended with a whimper after they were beaten 2-0 by Group C opponents Peru at the Fisht Stadium on Tuesday.

Andre Carillo opened the scoring for the Peruvians with a spectacular volley after 18 minutes, before Paolo Guerrero’s deflected strike five minutes into the second half sealed his country’s first World Cup win in 40 years.

It was a thoroughly woeful way for the Socceroos to bow out from the tournament, especially given they were coming up a side that had already been eliminated ahead of the match.

But, as it turned out, the pride that Peru were playing for appeared to be far greater motivation that the knockout-round berth that the Australians were eyeing, given how the game panned out.

Even from the opening whistle, the South Americans showed greater endeavour and it was hardly a surprise when they edged ahead in the 18th minute.

Australia defender Trent Sainsbury was caught out by an over-the-top ball and could only help the ball into the path of Guerrero, who neatly lofted a pass to Carrillo.

There still appeared to be little immediate danger but Carrillo proceeded to meet the pass with a fantastic first-time volley that flashed past Mathew Ryan into the bottom corner.

The Socceroos did try to produce an instant reply with Tom Rogic doing well to dance past four defenders in the 27th minute, only to send a low drive straight at Pedro Gallese.

Four minutes after the half-hour mark, Rogic was at it again with an incisive pass to release Robbie Kruse, whose cut-back found Mathew Leckie.

However, with the goal gaping and Leckie looking destined to equalise, Anderson Santamaria came up with a brilliant last-ditch tackle to halt the threat.

Still, it was Peru who looked the more creative and energetic of the two sides and it was no surprise when they doubled their lead in the 50th minute.

It started with a lovely run by Christian Cueva down the left – as he raced from the halfway line into box – before his attempted pass took a deflection but fell to Guerrero.

The Peru captain instinctively swung his left foot at the loose ball and watched on in delight as it skimmed off Mark Milligan past a hapless Ryan.

Having it all to do now, Australia coach Bert van Marwijk turned to veteran Tim Cahill – strangely for just his first appearance of the tournament – and hot prospect Daniel Arzani.

Yet, despite the duo providing a much-needed injection of drive and creativity to the Socceroos attacks, Peru held firm to bow out on a high.

Unfortunately, especially for a legend like Cahill who almost certainly played his final World Cup game, the same cannot be said for Australia.

Not our night. Australia, thank you for being with us on every step of the journey. #GoSocceroos #AUSPER pic.twitter.com/nmsGFvhWeW — Socceroos (@Socceroos) June 26, 2018

AUSTRALIA: Mathew Ryan, Josh Risdon, Trent Sainsbury, Mark Milligan, Aziz Behich, Mile Jedinak, Aaron Mooy, Mathew Leckie, Tom Rogic (Jackson Irvine 72’), Robbie Kruse (Daniel Arzani 58’), Tomi Juric (Tim Cahill 53’).

PERU: Pedro Gallese, Luis Advincula, Christian Ramos, Anderson Santamaria, Miguel Trauco, Renato Tapia (Paolo Hurtado 63’), Yoshimar Yotun (Pedro Aquino 46’), Andre Carrillo (Wilder Cartagena 79’), Christian Cueva, Edison Flores, Paolo Guerrero.