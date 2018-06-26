Mitrovic warns Brazil that Serbs never give up

Aleksandar Mitrovic has warned Brazil that Serbia will be coming out all guns blazing in their crunch Group E clash in Moscow on Wednesday.

Serbia lost their last World Cup outing 2-1 against Switzerland but are still in with a shot at qualifying for the last 16 as they sit third in the group with three points, one point behind Brazil and Switzerland.

The Serbs have a slim chance of progressing with a draw against Brazil, should Costa Rica beat Switzerland, but they will be hoping to avoid relying on other results by beating the Selecao and clinching a place in the knockout stage on their own terms.

“We Serbs are used to having to take the hard way. Against us, anything goes. But we are still here. They can’t challenge us. They can’t knock us down as many times as we can stand up. We’re known for that. We are still here and our heads are not bowed.

“We are going to give it our everything, we are going to die out there on the pitch to represent our national team in the best possible way until the final minute and to make every Serbian proud.

“Those who believe in miracles are the ones who make them happen. We’re Serbian. Nothing is impossible.”