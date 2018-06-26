Courtois determined to beat England

Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois insists he is as motivated as ever to beat England on Thursday despite already securing a place in the World Cup last 16.

The Red Devils are level with the Three Lions at the top of Group G, with six points and a goal difference of six, after the two teams beat Tunisia and Panama in their opening two group games.

With both sides through to the knockout stage of the World Cup, the final group game has lost its significance. However, Courtois is determined to beat England and take the bragging rights into the new Premier League season.

The nations know each other well as most of the players compete either against or alongside each other in the English top-flight.

“I don’t think it matters if you finish second or first. But if you want to have that winning feeling, it’s best to keep winning,” he told the media.

“For me, there is pride at stake. I don’t want to go back to England in July with a losing feeling.

“It’s about prestige because they have a lot of guys we know and we have a lot of guys they know.”