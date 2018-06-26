De Bruyne: I’m not focused on England

Kevin de Bruyne has revealed that he is already looking beyond Belgium’s upcoming clash against England, having qualified for the last 16.

Roberto Martinez’s side will face Gareth Southgate’s men on Thursday, with top spot in Group G at stake. Both teams have already secured their progression to the next round.

“Obviously they have a good team,” said De Bruyne of England, according to Sky Sports. “But to be honest, I’m not really concentrated on them.

“We’re already qualified so that changes the whole complexion I think.”

Belgium was knocked out in the quarter-finals by Argentina four years ago before a shock defeat to Wales at the same stage of Euro 2016. According to de Bruyne, these experiences stand the Red Devils in good stead.

“Brazil (2014 World Cup) was totally new. The European Championship was also something different,” he said.

“The guys have experience already and know you don’t have to be great in the beginning. It’s all about growing as a team and you need a little bit of luck. The circumstances need to be right.”

Belgium beat Panama 3-0 in their opening fixture before thrashing Tunisia 5-2. They will face an England side coming off the back of a 6-1 drubbing of Panama, which followed a 2-1 win over Tunisia.