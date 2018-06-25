Ighalo confident of a good result against Argentina

Nigeria national team striker Odion Ighalo says he is confident of the Super Eagles picking up the right result in their final Group D clash against Argentina on Tuesday.

The encounter is a must-win for the South American giants as they have picked up just one point in their opening two matches of their World Cup campaign in Russia.

Meanwhile, the West African outfit can qualify for the knockout stages with a victory, although a draw could be enough should Croatia beat Iceland in the other match in the bracket.

However, La Albiceleste should advance if they beat the Nigerians as the race for the next round comes down to the wire for all the sides involved.

Nonetheless, Ighalo, who plays his club football for Changchun Yatai in China, is confident of a positive outcome for the Eagles.

He told the BBC: “It’s going to be war (and) a final of finals because they need to win.

“They are going to come all out and (use) every tactic that they know to win a game.

“I am expecting it to be a very tough game but I think we are capable of qualifying.”