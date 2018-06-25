Kane eyes World Cup Golden Boot

Harry Kane wants to maintain his goal scoring form at the World Cup to boost his chances of winning the Golden boot by the end of the tournament.

The England captain is on five goals after two games having started his campaign in Russia with a brace against Tunisia and followed it up with a hat-trick against Panama on Sunday.

Kane is leading the goal scoring charts at the global showpiece with five, but faces fierce competition from Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku and Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal, who are both a goal behind.

The Three Lions will face Belgium in their last match of Group G and Kane is hopeful his manager will not rest him as he wants to continue with his scoring spree depite his country having already secured qualification for the round of 16.

Kane told a press conference: “I want to continue, the form I’m in, but whatever decision the gaffer makes we’ll get behind.

“That’s his decision, I guess, but obviously I want to play. The most important thing is always winning games, and if my goals help my team win then that’s the perfect situation.

“There’s a long way to go and a lot of good players just behind me on the list. Hopefully I can just continue and take it into Thursday’s game.”