Osorio: Refs must act on persistent fouling

Mexico head coach Juan Carlos Osorio has urged referees to stamp out persistent fouling in the World Cup after his side came in for some rough treatment against South Korea on Saturday.

El Tri booked their passage to the round of 16 with a 2-1 win over the Taegeuk Warriors at the Rostov Arena, courtesy of goals from Carlos Vela and Javier Hernandez in each half.

However, Osorio was unhappy with the officiating as the Koreans committed 24 fouls on the day – the highest by any team in a match at Russia 2018 thus far.

Shin Tae-Yong’s troops had also been blown up on 23 occasions against Sweden, and the Colombian wants match officials to take action.

“Usually, I don’t like to talk about referees but there was something I didn’t like and that was that there were 24 fouls against us,” Osorio said.

“It’s very easy to analyse who committed them. For the good of football, I hope they take the necessary precautions and measures.”

The Mexicans top Group F with two wins from two, but Osorio has called for clam ahead of their final group encounter against the Blagult.

“Since November, we have been developing a plan for regenerative work after matches,” the 56-year-old added.

“We must make sure the euphoria doesn’t get the better of us and dedicate our efforts to recovering for the next game [against Sweden].”