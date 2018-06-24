Low: Cool heads key to ‘rollercoaster’ win

Joachim Low believes Germany’s composure was key to their dramatic last-gasp victory over Sweden.

The World Cup holders looked to be taking a step towards the exit door in Russia, when they were locked at 1-1 against Sweden and down to 10 men after Jerome Boateng was sent off.

But in the 95th minute, Toni Kroos swept a free-kick into the top corner to give Germany their first points in Group F and leave them with the task of beating South Korea next Wednesday to secure their place in the last 16.

Just when you think the #WorldCup holders are crashing out….#GER show their strength and character to keep hopes alive. 💪https://t.co/GbjUABqCfk — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) June 23, 2018

“Something I did appreciate today is that we didn’t lose our nerves and break out in panic after conceding a goal. We kept a level head,” said Low.

“We never lost hope. Obviously the goal we scored in stoppage time was a bit lucky but it is always a result of our belief in ourselves.

“I was very pleased for him [Kroos] because he was involved in the mistake which led to Sweden’s goal.

“Of course this was a thriller, full of emotions and a roller coaster ride right up to the final whistle.

“We have to play against South Korea in order to be sure we make it to the next round and then everything is open, we will take it as it comes.”