Preview: Poland v Colombia

Poland and Colombia will both be looking for their first three points of the 2018 World Cup when they face off at the Kazan Arena on Sunday.

2018 FIFA World Cup

24 June 2018

Group H

Kick-off: 20:00 (GMT+2)

Venue: Kazan Arena

Players to watch:

Robert Lewandowski will need to step up for Poland if they are to get out of their group. The prolific striker netted four in three games for his country prior to losing to Senegal and will hoping to get back on the scoresheet in Kazan.

Radamel Falcao and James Rodriguez will be the players Colombia look to if they are to reignite their World Cup campaign after a slow start. Although Juan Quintero was on the scoresheet last time out, they failed to score in their two previous games.

Team form and manager quotes:

Poland suffered a 2-1 loss to Senegal in their opening match, while Colombia went down 2-1 to Japan after losing Carlos Sanchez to a red card after three minutes.

📷✅ Entrenamiento de la Selección Colombia en Kazán con la mira en Polonia. #MiCorazónTricolor #Rusia2018 pic.twitter.com/97IMFB5HYz — Selección Colombia (@FCFSeleccionCol) June 21, 2018

Adam Nawalka’s charges came into the tournament in solid form, beating South Korea, drawing with Chile and defeating Lithuania, while Jose Pekerman’s side have now not won in three after two goalless draws in their final warm-up games, with Australia and Egypt.

Nawalka said: “We are expecting a very difficult match, a very intensive match.

“But let me say, I strongly believe that we will be victorious after tomorrow’s match.

“We were very angry after the (Senegal) match, so tomorrow we want to play at a different level.

“A very good change happened within our team. An additional energy can be seen. We have a lot of stamina and we’re sufficiently prepared to play very good football tomorrow.”

Robert Lewandowski comforted by his wife Anna after Poland's defeat against Senegal #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/b4gQ3UvEBP — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) June 19, 2018

Pekerman, meanwhile, outlined his four-point plan to beat Poland.

“Number one, football is 11 against 11, this is our priority, this is how football works” he said.

“Number two, we want to be able to have a number of players in top shape. I’m talking about vital players.

“Number three, we need to regain our confidence, the one we had coming to Russia.

“Number four is harmony. We all want to achieve the same goal, and we can feel that harmony now.”

Teams news:

Poland centre-back Kamil Glik is a doubt with a shoulder injury with Thiago Cionek set to start.

Colombia will be without the suspended Carlos Sanchez.