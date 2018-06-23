Shin hopes Son will fire against Mexico

South Korea boss Shin Tae-yong hopes Son Heung-min will have more freedom to express himself in Saturday’s crunch clash against Mexico.

Despite netting 18 goals for Spurs last season, Son found himself thwarted by Sweden, as Korea succumbed 1-0 in their World Cup opener.

Korea cannot afford to suffer another defeat against Mexico, if they are to stand a hope of qualifying from Group F.

But Shin believes that Mexico’s open, attacking approach could actually work in the favour of Korea and Son.

“I think he’s the best of all the Asian players but if you look at the game against Sweden we faced a lot of difficulties, we had to play defensively and he had to sacrifice himself a lot and couldn’t play to the best of his abilities,” Shin said.

“Tomorrow hopefully he’ll have more space and will be able to showcase his real ability.”

Midfielder Lee Jae-sung agrees with his coach that Korea need to provide a platform for Son to shine.

He said: “We’ll do everything we can to play more aggressively and help him shine in attack so he can help the team.”