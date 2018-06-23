Tite: Neymar is still a work in progress

Brazil boss Tite believes Neymar is still a work in progress, despite the forward opening his World Cup account in Friday’s 2-0 win over Costa Rica.

Stoppage time goals from Philippe Coutinho and Neymar saw Brazil record their first victory in Russia and end Costa Rica’s hopes of reaching the last 16 in the process.

It was only Neymar’s fourth game since returning from three-and-a-half months on the treatment table and Tite says the Paris St-Germain man is yet to reach full fitness.

Tite said: “He is resuming a process. He played the full match. He is a human being, he needs some time to resume his high standard.

“Before then there is a team that has to be strong and not depend on him.”

Neymar was denied a penalty after the referee reversed his decision following the intervention of VAR. That looked as if it would cost Brazil victory until Coutinho found the net in the 91st minute.

The goal prompted wild celebrations on the Brazil bench, with Tite even tripping over as he ran onto the field.

He added: “I think I kind of pulled a muscle! I’m limping now after the celebration. We were a bit over-excited.”