Queiroz: We can still qualify

Carlos Queiroz says Iran’s dream of qualifying for the second round of the World Cup remains alive after their 1-0 loss to Spain.

Queiroz’s side shocked Morocco with a 1-0 win in their World Cup opener and was unfortunate to lose to a Diego Costa goal at the Kazan’ Arena on Wednesday night.

Despite having a goal ruled out late on against the Spanish, it was the correct decision.

Team Melli now need a result against Portugal in their final Group B game on Monday to force their way into the knockout rounds.

After losing to Spain, Queiroz said: “We showed tremendous fighting spirit against a favourite to win the World Cup.

“There is no doubt Spain play wonderful, stylish football but I thought we deserved a better result.”

He added: “We came to this World Cup and nobody gave us a chance but we can still qualify for the second round and I think that is something we should applaud.

“We can guarantee that we will keep working for our dreams, and our dream is to qualify for the second round. We know it will be difficult against Portugal but we don’t come here expecting easy things.”

On the use of Video Assistant Referees, Queiroz concluded: “For me, VAR has come in 10 years too late. If we had six more months (without it) maybe we would have had a point – but it is good for the credibility of football.”

