Ramos: Spain did well but must still improve

Spain captain Sergio Ramos was pleased to beat Iran in their second clash of the 2018 World Cup and is determined to finish top of Group B.

La Roja kicked off their World Cup campaign with an end-to-end thriller against Portugal, which ended 3-3, and now sit tied at the top of the group with their neighbours after beating Iran 1-0 on Wednesday.

Ramos was satisfied with the victory, which was secured by Diego Costa’s second-half strike, but still wants to see the 2010 World Cup champions show improvements across the board.

“They [Iran] went out to waste time, whereas we like to win in a different way,” he told the press.

“We leave happy. We’ve taken another step forward and now we have to try to top our group, it’s our objective.

“I still think we can improve in all aspects.”

Meanwhile, the Real Madrid defender also took the opportunity to hit back at Argentina legend Maradona, who earlier this week stated that Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin is better than him.

“In Argentina, they know that Maradona is light years away from the best Argentine player in history which, for me, is Lionel Messi,” the 32-year-old quipped.