Russia 2018: A World Cup of equal proportions

By Jaimer Dela Cruz

As the first games of the group stages reached their conclusion, teams that are initially unlikely to possess any threat in the tournament made a name for themselves as shock results and respectable outcomes reverberated all over Russia early on.

The FIFA World Cup groups this 2018 initially seemed predictable in general as one may look into it as an easy group for a powerhouse country. For example, in group B, we see Iran or Morocco not having any chance of progressing through the knockout stages or in group D, we don’t give any attention to Iceland’s progression into the next stages but, with a significant number of unpredictable and surprise results, this has all been changed.

Here’s a look at the five underdogs who made a statement in their respective opening games.

Egypt (Group A)

The Pharaohs’ only hope of salvation in this tournament was their key man Mohamed Salah. He’s been the talisman of this nation and has been remarkable in their run to qualification. But the main problem they’re dealing with was his uncertainty to play for his nation in the opening game against Uruguay after suffering a shoulder injury in the Champions League final.

Despite the fact that Salah eventually did not play, Egypt still managed to hold Uruguay to just a one-nil scoreline. It seems as though everyone stepped up for the absence of their star forward as they were able to have some promising attempts on goal during their encounter with La Celeste.

That Gimenez goal again pic.twitter.com/yczWMIiu1n — Fields Of Anfield Road (@FOARsite) June 15, 2018

One man who rose to the occasion the most was their goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shenawy. Being tested by the likes of Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez, the young goalkeeper didn’t break until the last minute of the match where they conceded a late goal from Jose Gimenez’s header. Many would’ve thought the Egyptians will be defeated by a large margin but they showed their might and resilience to avoid a disgraceful first game result.

Great performance by Egyptian goalkeeper Mohamed el Shenawy! @Melshenawy pic.twitter.com/WElX6l2cbc — GKShowcase (@GKShowcase1) June 15, 2018

In their second game against hosts Russia, Egypt eventually bowed out of the competition after going down off a 3-1 result with Salah finally suiting up for The Pharaohs and scoring the consolation goal from the penalty spot.

Iran (Group B)

With the hopes of a nation resting on their shoulders, Iran went on to win their first World Cup match in dramatic and fortuitous fashion. Wanting to win their first match since 1998 when they defeated the United States, Team Melli went to the match with a defensive approach. As such, they only handled the ball 34% of the time but they went out as the winners in their first game.

Iran with a dangerous counter attack but the Moroccan goalkeeper El Kajoui keeps it out with a double save #MARIRN #WorldCup #WorldCupRussia2018 #FifaWorldCup2018 pic.twitter.com/jKri3Upd4j — HotSpot Soccer (@HotSpotSoccer) June 15, 2018

As the curtain was about to close in that particular match, Iran won a corner against Morocco who were looking to run for a break but they found themselves trailing a goal against Iran as Ehsan Hajsafi swung the ball in which was met by Aziz Bouhaddouz who unfortunately headed the ball back to his own net.

OWN GOAL by Aziz Bouhaddouz. Iran is now leading the Group B…. pic.twitter.com/gJEP9CBNIB — Football GIFs (@FootballGIFs4) June 15, 2018

Being grouped with Spain and Portugal, they briefly found themselves being on top of group B with the win before losing narrowly against Spain in their second match as they bid goodbye to the tournament with a respectable performance.

Peru (Group C)

After being absent for the last 36 years, La Blanquirrojas came back in the tournament in a convincing fashion despite losing 1-nil over Denmark. Peru came out blazing in the opening minutes of the match shocking the defensive line of the Danes through their fast-paced passing game and quick-fire attacks.

They even managed to have a go for glory when Christian Cueva was taken down inside the box. The referee reviewed it through the VAR system which led to a penalty kick but Cueva sent the ball flying above Kasper Schmeichel.

Cuevas tentando acertar uma pombarosviske no penalty. pic.twitter.com/KJoe3HgAHP — Nardão (@Nardao_Berna) June 16, 2018

The Danes went into the second half in a blitzing fashion as they scored the only goal of the match 14 minutes into the second half. Christian Eriksen found a wide space in midfield and made a run before threading the ball to Yussuf Poulsen who slotted the ball past Pedro Gallese.

Despite the defeat, it is notable that Peru didn’t go down without a fight as they consistently pressured the Danish defense as well as taking on the widespread arms of Schmeichel. Most of the chances they had as well came from a lovely string of passes which made it so hard for Denmark to identify where the ball is and where will it go next.

Iceland (Group D)

Playing their very first game in the world cup, the Vikings didn’t disappoint as they grabbed a point against mighty Argentina. It was a thrilling contest and a stellar performance from Iceland who came into the tournament as underdogs.

It wasn’t a win, but it was still historic! Welcome to the FIFA #WorldCup, Iceland. pic.twitter.com/idfSsoYlx5 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 16, 2018

The game didn’t start the way they planned it out as a breakthrough from Sergio Aguero on the 19th minute put their backs against the wall. But their tenacity didn’t let that happen as four minutes after the opener, Iceland pushed for the equalizer as a shot was deflected by Willie Caballero towards the path of Alfred Finnbogason.

Aguero scores his 1st World Cup goal against Iceland after a long goal drought. pic.twitter.com/Y53AKAsFIs — Chiemezuo Sotonye (@chiemezuo) June 16, 2018

GOAL! Argentina 1-1 Iceland (Finnbogason) pic.twitter.com/S1BaXtgXrv — World Cup 2018 (@rodgerstumo) June 16, 2018

The real heroic moment of the match didn’t come from Finnbogason but it was from their goalkeeper Hannes Halldorsson who happens to be a part-time film director as well. It seems like he’s in a movie when Lionel Messi stepped up to take the penalty kick. He steadied himself up and didn’t even flinched. He knew where Messi will put the ball and he dived just in time to save the ball. A real heroic moment worthy to be in a motion picture indeed.

Halldorsson was the hero when he palmed away Messi’s spot kick in the 63rd minute, correctly gambling that the Barcelona talisman would shoot to his right, which sealed a 1-1 draw with the footballing superpower Argentina. 2018 #WorldCup ⚽ 🇮🇸 vs 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/BXbzrSiZ3z — Jozeph Yatez (@Jahleb) June 17, 2018

Mexico (Group F)

This last team we feature deserves to be in the list as they’ve sent shockwaves, literally, all the way back to their home nation. “El Tri” brought the World Champions back to earth as they shook them with their fast-paced counter attacking prowess, tight defensive line and a brick wall between the posts Guillermo Ochoa.

“Memo” saved almost every attempt on goal by the Germans in spectacular fashion and cementing his place as the wall of Mexico. On the attack, Javier Hernandez might not have made it on the scoresheet but he’s been instrumental in the entire game. He’s been making breaks after breaks and even provided the assist for the goal of a young man named Hirving Lozano.

Popularly known as Chucky, Lozano made a run towards the box after a lovely sequence of passing from Andres Guardado and Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez. As he made his way inside the box, he received a pass from Chicharito then made a break for goal. He faced Mesut Ozil then faked a shot before slotting it past Manuel Neuer.

Lozano’s goal in a gif 😍 pic.twitter.com/gGdk7wyF9x — World Cup ⚽️ (@TrueSccrLife) June 17, 2018

A clinical finish indeed that sent the Mexicans celebrating like they’ve won the championship. As such, celebrations back home were even bigger as they’ve recorded an earthquake back home after the said goal.